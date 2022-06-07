Reclaim Your Workday!
Why Do You Need a Social Media Management Solution?
A social media management platform is designed to help teams streamline workflows and achieve significant time savings.
- 39% of consumers expect brands to respond within 60 minutes of reaching out on social media, while 79% expect a response in the first 24 hours. (Convince and Convert)
- 71% of consumers who have had a positive experience with a brand on social media are likely to recommend the brand to their friends and family. (Lyfemarketing)
- 54% of social browsers use social media to research products. (GlobalWebIndex)
- 39% of customers only trust brands if they have interacted with them on social platforms. (Edelman)
How Meltwater Can Help You Manage Your Social Media Channels
Publishing
Simplify Content Publishing
Save time by scheduling your content in advance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
Keep Your Team Organized
Maintain a clear overview of all your content with our content calendar display that makes planning, organizing, and scheduling simple.
Publish Across Multiple Networks
Streamline your scheduling with cross-posting. Schedule social posts to go out across different channels at once.
Optimize Publishing Times
View recommended posting times based on when your followers are most likely to be online.
Create Publishing Workflows
Safeguard your brand by making use of governance features that help ensure nothing goes out without the proper approval.
Community Management
Access a Unified Inbox
Never miss a comment, reply, or DM by creating social inbox streams to monitor the engagement your content is generating.
Provide Timely Responses
Reply to comments or messages using customizable templates for quick replies to common inquiries.
Foster Team Collaboration
Assign messages to different team members and utilize user-permissions to define community management workflows.
Manage Channels on the Go
Manage all incoming messages easily and efficiently using either our iOS or Android app.
Social Listening
Monitor Brand Reputation
Track and analyze conversations around relevant topics to understand consumer sentiment and brand health.
Uncover Important Conversations
Research millions of online conversations in real-time to understand what is driving social conversations. Your searches can be saved with a single click.
Track Relevant Topics
Discover how consumers feel about your competitors, industry trends, individual brands, or people to inform your campaigns or community management.
Understand Your Audience
Get rich insights into the different segments and communities talking about your brand across social media, as well as the content and influencers that inspire them.
Analytics and Reporting
Measure Social Performance
Our reporting templates provide you with mission-critical insights and ranking of top-performing content, saving you time and the need for an analyst’s review.
Custom Dashboards and Reporting
Looking to track specific metrics? Build customizable reports and dashboards that can be sent directly via email or exported in Excel or PDF formats.
Competitive Benchmarking
Track and monitor the performance of your competitors directly within the platform for easy comparison.
Prove Your Results
Measure metrics like reach, engagement, follower growth, and more across all channels and tie them back to your business objectives.
Itai Bichler, Head of Global Digital Marketing
"Meltwater's tool means that there is no need to push messages out and hope they stick. The tool enables me to know whether the conversations we're creating are successful and why, demonstrating real ROI."
Hazel Tan, Marketing and PR Executive
"By far, the biggest efficiency we have seen is having all social media channels in one place - meaning that we can quickly respond to fans across many regions with ease."
Jason Maldonado, Senior Manager of Social Media
“Immediately when I came into MailChimp and had to prove the value of social media and digital listening, it was very easy to recommend Meltwater.”