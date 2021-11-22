Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

Meltwater Social Summit: Driving Growth with Social

On-Demand Summit Recordings

Meltwater Social Summit - Neil Boorman, TikTok

Unlearning: How to Win on TikTok

with Neil Boorman, Head of Creative Lab at TikTok

Access Recording Here
Meltwater Social Summit - Angela Wiesenmuller, Meltwater

Driving Growth with Social: 5 Ways to Increase Your Social ROI in 2022

with Angela Wiesenmüller, Marketing Director EMEA at Meltwater

Access Recording Here
Meltwater Social Summit - Davitha Tiller, Red Havas US

5 Trends to Set Your Social Marketing Strategy Up For Success in 2022

with Davitha Tiller, Executive Vice President for Social & Integration at Red Havas US

Access Recording Here
Meltwater Social Summit - Mike Blake Crawford, Sibu Mabena, David Bekhazi, Sarah Thrift

The Intersection of Content, Community and Commerce: What are the opportunities for brands on social? [Panel Discussion]

with Sibu Mabena, Founder at Duma Collective / David Bekhazi, Head of Creative Middle East & Africa at Edelman / Sarah Thrift, Digital Marketing Manager at Agatha Christie Limited

Access Recording Here
Meltwater Social Summit - Paul Santilli, Hewlett Packard

Using Social Media Intelligence to Drive B2B Growth

with Paul Santilli, Intelligence & Strategy at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Access Recording Here