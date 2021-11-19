Meltwater Social Summit | Nordics

We gathered together 9 inspiring speakers from the Nordics to share their insights about social media, marketing, and PR. The event was a huge success with over 4500 registrants.
Fill in your details, and you'll receive a recording of the event in your email.
Claude Springer, Meltwater - How PR and Marketing are closer together than ever
Linda Nordgren, Oatly - Value-driven Communication
Sandra Bækby-Hansen, Hempel - Strategic social media in a global b2b organisation
Natalia Salmela, Satokausikalenteri - How to build the best social media presence with zero budget
Celine Gran, Pressure & Jakob Ohlsson, Reform Act - What can brands learn from political campaigns?
Karin Eriksson, Ving - 5 stages of social media
Roija Rafii, Telia - New demands for effective PR in a more complex environment
Lauri Kutila, Verkkokauppa.com - Brand development through earned media
Veronika Nihlén, Volvo Trucks - A revised future. Are megatrends and the internal journey we’ve made enough?
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...