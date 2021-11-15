User-Generated Content & Retail

Attract and Convert More Shoppers with User-Generated Content

Shoppers are ready to buy your product, on- and off-network. Social Commerce is expected to increase by almost 35%, growing the industry to $40B by 2022. More than half of social media users have discovered new products on Instagram. People are shopping the boards on Pinterest and buying directly from TikTok live streams. Brands are using this social momentum to accelerate customer journeys, increase sales, reduce shopping cart abandonment, and build brand affinity like never before.

Led by TINT's Senior Marketing Manager S. David Ramirez, we'll explore one of the most powerful strategies in a retailer’s digital toolkit that will give you a competitive edge as we approach the holiday shopping season.

In this session, you will learn: