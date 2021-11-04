User Generated Content provides universities and other higher-education facilities with a powerful, cost effective tool for engaging current, former, and prospective students. Tapping into the content produced by your biggest advocates adds a level of credibility and authenticity to your marketing and communications that’s hard to achieve by any other means.

In this eBook you’ll discover how to find the best UGC, and put it to work for your university:

Storytelling with UGC

Working with influencers

Creating an emotional investment

Micro-moment content for short attention spans

Putting mobile first

Using analytics to improve results

Download your copy today to get started with UGC!