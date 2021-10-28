Higher Ed: Marketing in the Time of COVID-19



From applications and admissions to tuition and teaching, the effects of COVID-19 have been widespread for colleges and universities.

Join our webinar on higher education marketing hosted by Public Relations professionals who are or have worked at Carnegie Mellon University, Yale University, and George Washington University.

Our co-hosts will explain why PR, marketing, and communications professionals at colleges or universities must retool their communications strategies before the start of the upcoming school year.



This webinar will cover:

How to keep your online community engaged

What effective messaging can do to support recruitment

How to communicate around COVID-19 issues

Why you need to maintain internal communications

Featured speakers include: Larry Parnell, Program Director and Associate Professor of Strategic PR at George Washington University

Tom Mattia, former Chief Communications Officer at Yale