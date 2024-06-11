In the rapidly evolving world of marketing, strategic collaboration is more than just a buzzword—it's a necessity.

This report, produced by Asana's Work Innovation Lab and Meltwater, dives deep into the current landscape of marketing collaboration. Drawing on survey insights from 830 marketing professionals and extensive social listening data, the report uncovers the key trends, challenges, and opportunities for marketing teams looking to harness the power of collaboration to drive business growth.

What’s inside?

Connecting strategy to goals: See how leadership, transparency, and other factors impact how marketing teams collaborate.

Embracing data-driven decision-making: Explore strategies for marketing teams to foster a more data-driven culture, including opportunities to improve measurement and analysis.

The role of AI as a marketer's newest collaborator: Learn how marketers are leveraging generative AI and its impact on creativity and collaboration.

Download The State of Marketing Collaboration report to unlock the full potential of your marketing team by breaking down silos, aligning goals, and embracing AI-driven strategies.

