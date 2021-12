Everyone needs something to strive for to keep them on track. When you (or your boss) is wondering if you're doing a good job, key performance indicators (KPIs) are there to answer the question and nudge you to even greater heights.

But what are the right KPIs? And how do you access the right data to use them effectively?

Our e-book on data-driven marketing answers these questions and more. You'll get an in-depth look at: