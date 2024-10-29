On-Demand Webinar: Meltwater Summit Virtual 2024

Hear from speakers at Verizon, Nestlé and Popeyes as they share their expertise in PR, influencer marketing, and communications. By registering, you’ll also get an exclusive sneak peek at our Year-End product release and roadmap. Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of industry trends, sharpen your skills, and maximize your use of Meltwater solutions.

Highlights include:

Culture & Relevancy in the Ever Changing Media Landscape featuring, Emily Ciantra, Restaurant Brands International

Purpose-Driven Comms: Lessons From a Humanitarian Aid Organization to a Fortune 15 featuring, Hope Arcuri Armanus, Verizon

Democratizing Social Intelligence – How to Gain Executive Buy-In & Shift the Culture of an Organization featuring, Frank Gregory, Nestlé USA

Year-End Release Keynote: Up-level your Marketing and Communication strategies with the latest Meltwater innovations

Tune in to this 2 hour global event from anywhere in the world!