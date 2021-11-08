Strategic Crisis Communication

Discover How To Develop a Crisis Response Plan That Isn't Reactive

When things go wrong in the digital age, people start tweeting, which is why it's essential to have a process in place. But where do you start?

In this webinar, we will cover the basics of a crisis communication strategy, including how to craft strategic responses. Join us to learn:

Why you need to preplan your crisis comms responses,

What the four elements of the CARE model are,

How to build effective crisis campaigns, and

View examples of successful crisis strategies

Recently, we took an inside look at the top communicators’ playbooks when it comes to managing brand crisis and reputation. We'll share several of those insights during the webinar in addition to exploring several crisis communication campaigns that failed because of an absence of strategic thinking.