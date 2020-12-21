The Ultimate Crisis Comms Checklist

PR crises have life-cycles, and while no period of negative media exposure lasts forever, the damage done by a serious brand blunder can tarnish the legacy of even the most reputable establishment.



We can’t predict the future, but it is said that “by failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail” – and with that in mind, it’s vital that you take steps toward safeguarding your most valuable intangible asset: your reputation.



We’ll be spotlighting how to:

Identify the difference between a threat, issue, incident and a crisis

Manage and respond

Stay ahead of the story

Combine social and PR strategies during the crisis

Measure the damage

Don’t be the comms team that gets caught off guard this year, watch now, plan ahead.