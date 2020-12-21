Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

Webinar

The Ultimate Crisis Comms Checklist

Crisis communication

PR crises have life-cycles, and while no period of negative media exposure lasts forever, the damage done by a serious brand blunder can tarnish the legacy of even the most reputable establishment.

We can’t predict the future, but it is said that “by failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail” – and with that in mind, it’s vital that you take steps toward safeguarding your most valuable intangible asset: your reputation.

We’ll be spotlighting how to:

  • Identify the difference between a threat, issue, incident and a crisis
  • Manage and respond 
  • Stay ahead of the story
  • Combine social and PR strategies during the crisis
  • Measure the damage

Don’t be the comms team that gets caught off guard this year, watch now, plan ahead.

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...