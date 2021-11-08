State of Social Media 2021 Report

The purpose of this report is to understand the current state of social media in the Nordic countries amongst professionals working with social media, marketing as well as PR and communications.

In order to address the query, a survey was conducted gathering data from 857 respondents during November 2020. The survey consisted of various questions related to key parameters of social media. Our report provides answers to the following questions, among others:

What are the most used social media channels?

How many B2B and B2C companies use influencer marketing and how many will invest in it next year?

What is the most important social media channel that companies are using?

What top three social media metrics are company measuring?

Has Covid-19 changed how social media for business is perceived in your organization?

Download the social media report for free.