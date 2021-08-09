Swedish on-demand webinar: How to Trend Watch Across Social Media

NOTE: Please complete the form to watch the video.

It's always exciting to wonder what the future holds... What will happen in the world of social media world beyond 2020? Is this the year when TikTok breaks through into the business world? What are the most prominent trends happening this year? How important is the role of customer service when it comes to social media? What specific areas of social media should your company should focus on?

In this on-demand webinar, Johanna and Helena from Vass Kommunikation tell all. They will be covering topics such as value-driven communications, how companies can make the most of engagement in social media, and what platforms matter right now.

During this on-demand webinar, you will gain insights into the following:

How you can adopt the latest trends

How to implement value-driven communications

Tips and inspiration for the future

Further read (in Swedish):Discover how Meltwater helps PR, Comm and Marketing teams plan, publish and engage in Social media.

About Vass Kommunikation

Vass Kommunikation is a communications agency based in Stockholm that drives narrative and engagement through social media. Vass Kommunikation helps companies with text, images, video, employer branding, digital strategies, advertising and training, and much more!