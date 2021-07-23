Customer Stories
Webinar

Swedish on-demand masterclass: How to make the most of your Meltwater Engage platform

Asset is in Swedish

With Meltwater Engage, you can manage your incoming messages, schedule and publish content, and measure your social channel performance all in one place.

Watch this on-demand video and learn:

1. How to manage multiple social handles and teams

2. How to optimise campaign planning, scheduling, and publishing

3. How to create custom dashboards and reporting

NOTE: To watch the content, please complete the form below and we will send you the on-demand masterclass recording via email.

Further read (in Swedish): Discover how Meltwater helps PR, Comm and Marketing teams plan, publish and engage in Social media.

