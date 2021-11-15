The key to the right reporting KPIs

In this video, you will gain insights into which KPIs you should look at when reporting on digital marketing activities

NOTE: You must register via the form to watch the video! The webinar will be in Norweigan.

About the video

Which KPIs should you use in digital marketing, and how do you track them? Listen to Henrik Klyve, Senior Key Account Manager from Meltwater Norway and learn best practices for reporting towards communication and the market.

The goal of the webinar is to introduce best practices for reporting based on digital tools and provide guidance on what is possible when clients use a "do-it-yourself" approach, as opposed to hiring a consultant to do the reporting job for them.

What you will learn

- What should be measured

- How to measure it

- How to work with reference values

- How to implement results in the communication and SoMe strategy

- What gain do you get after finishing work

Feedback or questions?

Please contact us by emailing hei@meltwater.com