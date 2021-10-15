Customer Stories
Webinar

Swedish On-Demand Webinar: The recipe for PR-success

Asset is in Swedish

We are many who are trying to crack the code for successful PR work and hopefully this webinar will help us take the first step.

Listen to our on-demand webinar and Meltwater's customer Garmin who share their experiences, models and methods. During the webinar Marcus Bjärneroth, Nordic PR manager at Garmin, will go through the following areas:

- Marketing of complex products

- Customer Journey and modern PR after corona

- Ambassadorship and Influencers

- Storytelling

- Creative PR writing

