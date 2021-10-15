Swedish On-Demand Webinar: The recipe for PR-success

We are many who are trying to crack the code for successful PR work and hopefully this webinar will help us take the first step.
Listen to our on-demand webinar and Meltwater's customer Garmin who share their experiences, models and methods. During the webinar Marcus Bjärneroth, Nordic PR manager at Garmin, will go through the following areas:
- Marketing of complex products
- Customer Journey and modern PR after corona
- Ambassadorship and Influencers
- Storytelling
- Creative PR writing
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...