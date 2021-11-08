The Ultimate Guide to Instagram Marketing

Since inception in 2010, Instagram has taken the world by storm. Today, everyone – and their dog – is on the platform. But, with 25 million business profiles, it’s clear that Instagram isn’t just for personal use anymore. It’s now a global platform that allows brands to humanize their content, recruit new talent, showcase products, build a community and inspire their audience. It’s also constantly evolving and, for many, Instagram’s algorithm changes and emerging trends can seem impossible to keep up with.



Meltwater partnered with Lauren Dallas; social media expert and coach, growth marketer and entrepreneur, to get to the bottom of Instagram Marketing. In this on-demand webinar, you’ll learn how to reach your audience and build influence and connection with your brand on Instagram, as well as how to leverage Instagram's newest features to generate leads and revenue for your business.