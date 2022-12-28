With 2022 coming to a close, this is a crucial time to reflect on the past year and look forward to the new year.

This also means EOY reporting deadlines are rapidly approaching. It’s the perfect time to assess the results of your social media and editorial campaigns using simple, quantifiable reporting practices that directly impact your business.

Now is the time to quantify your efforts - we’ll help you prove it!

Learn from Meltwater's Enterprise Solutions Consultant, Colleen Foley, who delves into The Blueprint to Year-End PR & Marketing Reports.

You'll learn

How to select the correct metrics to include in a report

to include in a report Why you need to tailor your reporting to your audience

to your audience How to overcome common reporting pain points

What you can do now to lay the groundwork for 2023

Access the on-demand webinar here.