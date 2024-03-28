On-Demand Webinar: The State of Social: Insights, Trends & Engagement with TikTok

Join Meltwater and industry expert Neil Cameron, Head of Canadian Agency Partnerships at TikTok, for an exclusive on-demand webinar as we explore the top social media trends of 2024. Gain valuable insights, practical tools, and resources to empower brands in effectively engaging their audience on TikTok.

In this session, you'll learn:

The art of crafting authentic narratives within the influential landscape and thriving creator economy.



How to leverage TikTok to connect with your audience effectively, establishing a meaningful presence for your brand.



Dive into social listening, actively tuning into the pulse of your audience and responding strategically.



Gain exclusive insights into the most recent trends in social media, drawn from our State of Social Media 2024 report and stay ahead of the curve.

