On-Demand Webinar: The State of Social Media 2025

In this webinar, we explore the trends, challenges, and priorities defining the future of social media. Based on insights from over 1,100 survey responses, this session provides a comprehensive overview of the social media landscape and actionable takeaways to guide your strategy in 2025.

Key Topics:

Survey Overview: Gain an understanding of the data shaping our annual report.

Social Program Status: Insights into how organizations are structuring their social media programs.

Goals & Challenges: Explore the objectives social media teams are striving for—and the roadblocks they face.

Channel Priorities: Discover which platforms are top of mind for brands in 2025.

Social Listening Trends: Learn how to leverage social insights to connect with audiences and identify opportunities.

Key Takeaways: Actionable strategies to refine and elevate your social media efforts.

Our expert speakers, Bram Hermens, Marketing Manager Benelux at Meltwater, will share valuable insights from Meltwater’s State of Social Media 2025 report, equipping you with the knowledge to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital environment. Our external speaker is, Rebecca Carter, Head of Social Media at Ogilvy Health. She will go into their social media strategy and highlight their key campaigns.

Watch now!