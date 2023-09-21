Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: From Investment to Impact: Winning Strategies for Sponsorship
Sponsorship marketing is a powerful strategy that can be used to create meaningful audience connections, brand recognition, and drive significant outcomes, but by far the biggest challenge with sponsorship investment is tracking its impact.
Join Meltwater and Jonathan Chang, Head of Sports, Marketing, and Communications at CBC Sports for a webinar on sponsorship best practices, strategies, and reporting.
We'll be sharing valuable insights to help you tap into the potential of sponsorships and partnerships, leverage their power to connect with your audience, and track impact metrics and ROI.
In this session you'll learn:
- The value of sponsorship, and how it enables brands to create meaningful connections with their audience
- Diverse strategies for harnessing the potential of sponsorships and partnerships to elevate your brand's presence and engagement
- How CBC approaches partnership strategy for the highly anticipated Paris 2024 Olympics programming
- Which metrics truly matter, and how to measure the success of your sponsorship and partnership endeavors
