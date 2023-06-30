Webinar
Building Your Brand Halo: Reputation Management in the Social Media Age
In this on-demand webinar, we discuss the importance of reputation management in the social media age and share practical tips and strategies for building a strong brand halo, with examples from some of the world's top brands.
Join MITRE and Meltwater, as we explore:
- How to monitor and respond to online feedback
- Leverage social media to enhance your brand reputation
- Create a positive customer experience that drives loyalty and advocacy
- Measure the success and impact of your reputation management
- Best practices for communicating to exec leaders and stakeholders
