On-Demand Webinar: A Guide to Modern PR

Mastering PR today requires influencing, engaging, and building a relationship with an organization’s key stakeholders to shape the way it is perceived. Learning to keep up with and communicate within this ever-changing landscape can be tough.

This on-demand webinar covers the key factors affecting PR teams today, the tools you need to strengthen your PR efforts, tips to keep up with the latest trends and how the modern approach to PR can take a more data-driven perspective.

With Meltwater, PRWeek and Kroger, this recording covers:

Utilizing a data-driven approach to PR

Must-have PR KPIs

The importance of ESG and executive positioning in PR strategy

Crisis management in the digital age

Putting technology to work to monitor brand coverage

