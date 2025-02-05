On-Demand Webinar: 2025 Marketing Trends: Build a winning marketing and communications strategy

With AI, visual search, influencer marketing changes, and other shifts challenging MarComms in 2025, the focus for the upcoming year is on creativity.

Join Meltwater’s APAC Marketing Managers, Jemma Millington Buck and Sue Howe, as they unpack the current state of social media and marketing trends to watch in 2025.

Learn how to:

Use AI in new ways, navigate social media changes, and keep up with influencer trends.

Integrate top trends into your 2025 marketing strategy.

Think creatively, assess your current strategies, and find new ways to attract and keep customers.

Complete the form to view the webinar on-demand, and dive into these trends and see how you can apply these ideas to your strategy for the year ahead.