How to Make Videos Your Customers Actually Want to See with Yorkshire Tea

Video marketing has exploded over recent months, with Instagram and TikTok now going head to head to be the leading video content platform alongside YouTube.

And a recent survey by Wyzowl on the state of video marketing found that 94% of marketers state that video helps them with user understanding, 86% record a positive impact on Lead Gen and 81% can tie use of video directly to an increase in sales.

Therefore it’s clear that marketers need a video marketing strategy to ensure you’re creating content that lands with your audience and stands out from the crowd.

With over 198k followers on Twitter and 17k followers on TikTok it’s clear Yorkshire tea knows how to make videos their customers actually want to see. That’s why we have Yorkshire Tea’s Ollie Ratcliffe talking us through their video content process and best practices followed by a Q&A.

Fill out the form to watch the webinar.