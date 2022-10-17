Webinar
Comms Collective: KPIs in PR Oct 2022
In this webinar, you will hear from leading agencies - such as The Red Consultancy, Aduro Communications and PR Agency One - exploring the attribution models, PR success tracking and a case study featuring Haliborange's #Itsallnormalcampaign. Our guest presenters were joined by Meltwater's own Charlie Ayling, Head of Marketing UKI, in a session that highlighted the evolution of KPIs in PR.
