The Meltwater Insight Report explores how AI, social media, and declining trust in traditional institutions are reshaping corporate communications and influence.

With insights led by David Hickey (Executive Director, APAC at Meltwater) and exclusive contributions from Oren Fixler (Head of Social, Content & Media Relations at Telstra), and Gaven Morris (Executive GM, Corporate Affairs at Commonwealth Bank), the report uncovers what Corporate Affairs teams need to know to stay ahead.

Key Insights

Telstra found its reputation impact doubled on owned channels compared to earned media – overturning the long-held belief that third-party validation is the gold standard for trust.

Data revealed TikTok is now Telstra's highest-reputation touchpoint, showing unconventional platforms can outperform traditional media in building affinity.

Commonwealth Bank is using financial literacy content over promotional messaging to deepen connections - proving value-led storytelling resonates more than overt selling.

Both Telstra and Commonwealth Bank are recruiting talent from outside traditional comms to bring expertise in paid social, conversion, and AI – skills now critical for corporate affairs.

Leaders flagged that AI is not just a tool for efficiency but a filter that shapes which narratives surface at all – making AI-optimised content discoverability a new frontier.

"Our role is to paint that future state – to make the unimaginable tangible," as CBA's Gaven Morris put it – a reminder that adaptability and foresight are now as important as technical skills.

Access the full report to see how Corporate Affairs leaders are staying relevant, building trust, and securing a competitive advantage in an increasingly distrustful world.