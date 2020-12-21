Customer Stories
Guide

Media Intelligence for Crisis Communications

Listen. Measure. Respond.

Here’s a glimpse of the topics our crisis management ebook covers:

  • Setting up alerts to ensure you’re the first to know that a crisis is building
  • Practising smart social listening so you can check the media’s pulse and your community’s reaction as a crisis unfolds
  • Gathering real-time insights so you can mitigate damage to your brand and avoid something similar from happening again
  • Media intelligence will serve you well any day of the week, but during a crisis it is indispensable.

