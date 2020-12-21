Media Intelligence for Crisis Communications

Listen. Measure. Respond.
Here’s a glimpse of the topics our crisis management ebook covers:
- Setting up alerts to ensure you’re the first to know that a crisis is building
- Practising smart social listening so you can check the media’s pulse and your community’s reaction as a crisis unfolds
- Gathering real-time insights so you can mitigate damage to your brand and avoid something similar from happening again
- Media intelligence will serve you well any day of the week, but during a crisis it is indispensable.