Skip to content
logo

Guide

Media Intelligence for Crisis Communications

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...
Media Intelligence for Crisis Communications

Listen. Measure. Respond.

Here’s a glimpse of the topics our crisis management ebook covers:

  • Setting up alerts to ensure you’re the first to know that a crisis is building
  • Practising smart social listening so you can check the media’s pulse and your community’s reaction as a crisis unfolds
  • Gathering real-time insights so you can mitigate damage to your brand and avoid something similar from happening again
  • Media intelligence will serve you well any day of the week, but during a crisis it is indispensable.

More Resources

A teal image showing a large floating globe in the center, surrounded by various media intelligence icons like a journalist profile, bar graph, and magnifying glass.

Media Intelligence: Definition and Use Cases

Read Resource
An orange and yellow glowy image with a large transparent floating orb in the center, surrounded by various media monitoring symbols like a graph, checklist, gear, cloud, graph, and search icon.

How to Choose a Media Intelligence Platform: A Buyers Checklist

Read Resource
rfp
Guide

Media Intelligence RFP Template

Read Guide

Start making decisions with confidence.

See how one platform can power every decision across PR, communications, and marketing.

Request DemoRequest Pricing

Media Intelligence for Crisis Communications

Download Guide