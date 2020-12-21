Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

Webinar

Ondemand Masterclass: How to make the most of Newswire distribution with Meltwater

Metrics - desk - office
Asset is in Norwegian

Distributing a press release using a newswire service is an efficient way to communicate announcements to a wider audience, however, many communication professionals struggle with how to do this in the most efficient way.

Watch this on-demand video and learn:

1. The benefits of newswires

2. How to find journalist and influencers

3. How to create media lists

4. Top tips for sending press releases

NOTE: To watch the content, please complete the form below and we will send you the on-demand masterclass recording via email.

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...