A marketing campaign brief provides direction for the campaign and keeps everyone on the same page.

Managing all of the moving parts of a marketing campaign is easier when you have a clear plan to guide the way. That’s why more marketers are using a marketing campaign brief template to organize their thoughts and actions. A template serves as an anchor for your team so everyone knows what’s happening and what to expect next. Let’s explore the inner workings of a marketing campaign brief and how to create your own template.

Tip: This template serves as a marketing campaign brief template as well as an influencer campaign brief template.