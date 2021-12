The Importance of Social Influencers

For those who think that social influencers are just members of the Kardashian family, you are mistaken. They are real people posting on behalf of a brand or company, therefore their posts and messaging contain a certain sense of authenticity. They are digital experts, not just in social media but in e-commerce and other web platforms.

We created this guide to help you work with social influencers to reach a larger audience.