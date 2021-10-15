What role did influencer marketing play in Love, Bonito’s rapid expansion across the globe? How did they use Influencer Marketing to build an engaged and authentic community of fans? Mon Luo, Brand Lead (International) of Love, Bonito, will give an insight into the brand's successful influencer marketing strategies - from planning to execution.

In this fireside chat, you will learn:

Love, Bonito’s influencer marketing framework: How to plan and prepare

How to find and engage the right influencers especially across diverse markets

The importance of authentic and genuine messaging

Reasons for engaging audiences across different social media platforms using varied content formats

About Mon Luo:, Brand Lead (International), Love, Bonito:

Mon is a passionate marketer specialised in launching brands into new markets. She has been a crucial pillar in driving the company expansion into international markets where she leads brand strategy, overseeing media relations, influencer marketing and partnerships as well. With a strong belief in influencer marketing, she crafted and developed the Love, Bonito influencer program, a key driver of the company's marketing effort with over 150 brand advocates reaching over 20 million. She also spearheaded the LBCollective, a global initiative to engage women to share their stories to inspire others.