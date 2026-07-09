Digitalisation has made many products and services more accessible to consumers. Mobile investing is one of these services as mobile investing apps make investing accessible to everyone who owns a smartphone. In this report, mobile investing is understood as a mean to invest through one’s smartphone or tablet. The theme is popular especially amongst young adults who are confident with using different mobile platforms, but also older age groups are developing an interest in mobile investing. Because of this increased popularity, the mobile investing industry’s overall revenue has quadrupled since 2019. [Stock Trading & Investing App Revenue and Usage Statistics (2022)]

This industry report aims to