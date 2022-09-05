E-scooters and e-bikes have become a global phenomenon over the last couple of years. Hundreds of shared micro-mobility services compete on the market, constantly scrutinised against each other on the European streets and on social media.

During the last couple of years, several services have claimed to take part in reducing city carbon emissions, and thereby revolutionising urban mobility transportation. However, researchers argue that E-scooters and E-bikes often replace already climate-friendly journeys like public transport or walking rather than private car trips.

Despite the services' innovative efforts to develop safety implementations on the vehicles and in the apps, the media constantly reports an increasing number of road injuries and accidents. This leads to new parking, speed, and passenger restrictions enforced by parliaments.

There is no doubt that the shared micro-mobility market stands against contemporary challenges, but also that the market is expanding rapidly as cities are set to tackle new features of the urban, more sustainable life.

This report aims to