How to Master End of Year Reporting

Prove PR ROI and Quantify Your Efforts 

This year had its fair share of challenges, forcing marketers and PR professionals to frequently adjust their strategies and budgets. And while strategies may have changed, quarterly and yearly KPIs certainly did not.

Join Senior Account Executive, David Taschereau, as we explore how to quantify your 2020 media efforts. Specifically, this webinar will cover how to navigate different types of reports to understand which one makes the most sense for your business. You’ll learn:

  • How to select the correct metrics to include in a report
  • Why you need to tailor your reporting to your audience
  • How to overcome common reporting pain points
  • What you can do now to lay the groundwork for 2021

