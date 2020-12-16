How to Master End of Year Reporting

Prove PR ROI and Quantify Your Efforts



This year had its fair share of challenges, forcing marketers and PR professionals to frequently adjust their strategies and budgets. And while strategies may have changed, quarterly and yearly KPIs certainly did not.

Join Senior Account Executive, David Taschereau, as we explore how to quantify your 2020 media efforts. Specifically, this webinar will cover how to navigate different types of reports to understand which one makes the most sense for your business. You’ll learn: