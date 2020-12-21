Customer Stories
Guide

Demystifying the B2B Online Customer Journey

You’re committed to monitoring and improving the customer experience. You know it boosts loyalty and customer lifetime value. You might not know that the benefits of a powerful customer experience are strongest when you take a comprehensive approach that’s built around the customer journey.

But, the customer journey can seem confusing and complex. To compensate, many companies take a very simplistic approach, thinking that periodic surveys constitute a customer experience program. On the other hand, some companies make it much more complex than it needs to be. There is a middle ground - where your company can create a robust, customer-focused customer journey that isn’t overly complicated.

When you take the time to map your customers’ experience before, during and after purchase, you can create a higher chance of return customers and client loyalty. This free, new eBook will show you how.

