Understanding data & analyzing your results.

Led by Sean Williams, Co-founder of boutique marketing & communications consultancy, Dashboard Marketing Inc., this webinar is designed to help you get more out of your reporting than a list of numbers you don’t (or can’t) do anything with. He’ll cover:

Why "data" doesn't mean "insights"

How to interpret data for accurate reporting

Tips for developing a strategy from your reports

Creating reports that lead to actionable insights

Forget about those superfluous reports that don't actually tell you anything. Make the most of your data and save time doing it.