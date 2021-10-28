How to Generate Leads on Instagram

Today, 75% of U.S. businesses are using Instagram, but many marketers are still struggling to convert their followers into customers. And, hey, with different formats and advertising options than other social media platforms, it can be confusing.

In this webinar, we’ll go through the basics of lead generation on Instagram and share proven Instagram lead generation techniques. We'll cover:

What makes a caption captivating

What type of content users don’t scroll past

How to write an Instagram bio that drives leads

Why you need to experiment with your CTAs

Previously, we had Instagram super blogger Jenn Herman catch us up on recent changes in Instagram’s Algorithms—trust us, these are worth knowing. We’ll cover more of that here and also explore a variety of Instagram Story strategies proven to boost lead generation, i.e., the story behind the Stories.