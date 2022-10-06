Webinar
How to Build an Engaged Community on Social Media
Community building done right, leads to massive engagement, brand loyalty and customer retention, making it so much more valuable to brands today. Since the pandemic, customers are craving community engagement more than ever. Not only does building an engaged community help like-minded people achieve their goals, it also drives sales and revenue for your business.
For brands today, building engaged communities in crucial.
But with so many social media channels, trends, teams and tasks, it can be hard to keep up. To assist you with building and managing engaged social communities, join Meltwater and Sierra Club's Director of Social Media, Raēsa Waldon, for an on-demand webinar that covers:
- The basics of building online communities
- Driving deeper engagement on social media
- Using data to make informed social media decisions
- Leveraging Meltwater's social media management platform to achieve & exceed those goals
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...