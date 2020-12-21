Customer Stories
Webinar

10 Keys to Finding, Growing and Nurturing your Social Community

community management

Building a strong social media presence is a number one priority for many marketing professionals. In fact, social media management is slowly becoming an extension of the PR team too. We’re obsessed with growing our social community, but how do we go about doing it? And more importantly, how can we retain our community size? Sustaining our community is just as important as growing it after all.

Listen to Meltwater’s on-demand webinar and hear expert brand strategist Marie Ennis-O'Connor talk community management best practice.

In 30 Minutes You'll Learn:

  • How to find potential customers and advocates (find)
  •  How to facilitate community discussions with other members, as well as your company (growing)
  • Best ways to communicate with audience members at different buying stages (nurturing)
  • The metrics we should be using to prove ROI (measurement)

