How to Build a Successful Video Marketing Strategy in 2022

Everyone's talking about video these days, especially marketers. Video content is more engaging, relatively easy to produce, and proven to generate leads. In face 84% of people say that they've been convinced to buy a product or service by watching a brand's video.

Maybe you've dabbled here and there and are ready to take video to the next level, or maybe you already have a full fledged video program and are looking for tips to up your game this year.

Either way, this webinar will cover everything you need to know when it comes to video marketing in 2022.

Join guest speaker Mari Smith, Facebook Marketing Expert & Thought Leader, as she covers:

  • Top trends in video marketing right now
  • How to use video on top social channels
  • Examples of successful video marketing in 2021
  • Topic ideas and what you need to get started

