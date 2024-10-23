Skip to content
Digital 2024: October Global Statshot Report

When it comes to changes in digital behavior, 2024 has been one for the books as consumers have adapted to new technologies and evolved how they use existing ones. Explore all of the latest transformations occurring across the globe with this data update to our 2024 Global Digital Report

Explore the Digital 2024: October Global Statshot Report for the comprehensive stats on:

  • Mobile internet usage trends 
  • The rise of brand research on social
  • The mainstreaming of QR codes
  • Growth for ChatGPT, Snapchat, Threads, and more

Download the October statshot report for the comprehensive data you need to optimize your digital strategies.

