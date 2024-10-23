Report
Digital 2024: October Global Statshot Report
When it comes to changes in digital behavior, 2024 has been one for the books as consumers have adapted to new technologies and evolved how they use existing ones. Explore all of the latest transformations occurring across the globe with this data update to our 2024 Global Digital Report.
Explore the Digital 2024: October Global Statshot Report for the comprehensive stats on:
- Mobile internet usage trends
- The rise of brand research on social
- The mainstreaming of QR codes
- Growth for ChatGPT, Snapchat, Threads, and more
Download the October statshot report for the comprehensive data you need to optimize your digital strategies.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...
More Resources
Report
2024 Global Digital Report
Read Resource
Report
Digital 2024: July Global Statshot Report
Read Resource
Digital 2024 July Global Statshot Report Analysis
Read Resource
Report
Global State of Social Media Report
Read Resource
Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: Digital 2024: Ecommerce & Social Marketing Trends
Read Resource
Digital 2024 October Global Statshot Report
Read Resource
Let's build your Meltwater suite
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.