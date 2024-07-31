Report
Digital 2024: July Global Statshot Report
Catch up on mid-year developments in global digital behavior! The Digital 2024: July Global Statshot Report is packed with the essential stats every data-driven marketer needs to refine their digital strategies.
Explore more than 400 pages of definitive data, including the numbers on:
- Ecommerce behaviors and trends
- Digital ad spend benchmarks
- Internet adoption and usage habits
- Digital media consumption trends
Access this report and start leveraging the data to drive your marketing strategies forward.
