Report
Digital 2024: April Global Statshot Report
The start of each year brings big changes, and 2024 was no different. From advancements in digital adoption to shifts in social media usage, digital behavior is meaningfully evolving. Dive into the latest changes with this data update to our 2024 Global Digital Report.
Explore the Digital 2024: April Global Statshot Report for the comprehensive stats on:
- A major internet adoption milestone
- Emerging media consumption and gaming trends
- Generational internet habits
- Digital marketing trends
Access the statshot report below to get the data you need to steer your strategies in the right direction.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...
More Resources
Digital 2024: 5 billion social media users
Read Resource
Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: The Global State of Digital 2024
Read Resource
Digital 2024 April Global Statshot Report Analysis
Read Resource
Let's build your Meltwater suite
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.