Report
Digital 2023: October Global Statshot Report
Around the world, digital behavior is trending in some unexpected directions. Discover the full story in the data with the Digital 2023: October Global Statshot Report, brought to you by Meltwater and We Are Social. Download this final update of the year for the most current stats on how consumers, companies, and marketers interact with the digital world.
The 2023 October Global Statshot Report has the latest numbers on:
- Where internet users spend time online and why
- How internet users discover and research brands
- Online shopping activities and purchase drivers
- News and entertainment consumption
Fill out the form to get up to speed with the current world of digital.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...