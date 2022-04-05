According to a Social Media Today study conducted in partnership with Meltwater, approximately 63% of businesses currently have a social listening tool in place of which 82% are now viewing it as a key planning element of their social strategies.

In this on-demand presentation with Portada Live, Ana Marin, Digital Marketing Manager at Coppel, will talk about how both brands and agencies can leverage social listening as a key planning element of your social media strategy and take it to the next level with tactics like consumer insights and influencer marketing.

How social listening can be used to analyze a company's strengths, weaknesses, trends, and identify business opportunities

How to complement your social listening strategies with consumer insights and influencer marketing

How to understand and map out your customer journey and touch points using social and digital intelligence, and measure how successful your content is in guiding customers through this funnel

Ana is the Digital Marketing Manager at Coppel, a leading department store in Mexico, and comes from an extensive background in advertising agencies, where her work earned her many high accolades. Most recently, she served as the Digital Integration Director at McCann Worldgroup, where she was ranked as one of AdAge's Leading Women in 2021 and AdLatina's 2020 Outstanding Professionals.