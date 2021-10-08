Do you want to take your company to the next level on social media? Then you need to watch our on-demand webinar with Hanaw Rashid, an expert in creating engagement and building trademarks on social media.

About the webinar

Every day we're fed loads of information from friends, families, and businesses trying to cut through the noise on social media. Reaching your target group and creating engagement as a company can, therefore, seem like a difficult challenge. But that doesn't have to be the case. During this on-demand webinar, we partnered with Hanaw Rashid and invited her along to share her expertise in this subject. Listen as Hanaw shares her best tips on how to create and spread narratives that engage, build brands, and drive sales in social media.

This webinar will teach you

How to capture your target group's attention Tips to create engagement How to find your company's story How to become a social media star

About Hanaw Rashid

Hanaw is a digital strategist for The Amazing Society and has worked in digital communications for over 10 years. She follows the latest in digital trends and communications. With her up-to-the-minute knowledge of what's hot right now and what will be tomorrow, Hanaw helps continuously move companies and clients to the fastest-growing and most effective communications channels.