On Demand Webinar: AI, Social Listening, and the Future of Brand Discovery

In today’s AI-driven digital landscape, visibility isn’t just about search engines anymore—it’s about how large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overviews surface your brand. In this session, we’ll show you how Red Door Interactive pairs AI Visibility reporting with social listening to give brands a complete picture of their presence in AI-driven environments. You’ll learn how visibility is measured, where the blind spots are, and how layering earned insights from Meltwater listening fills in the “why” behind brand mentions in AI models.

What You’ll Learn:

Why AI Visibility Matters – Discover why brand visibility in LLMs is now a critical dimension of digital discovery.

– Discover why brand visibility in LLMs is now a critical dimension of digital discovery. How AI Visibility Reporting Works – See what this new reporting surfaces and how it highlights your presence.

– See what this new reporting surfaces and how it highlights your presence. Where the Gaps Are – Understand blind spots, especially the overemphasis on owned media.

– Understand blind spots, especially the overemphasis on owned media. The Role of Social Listening – Learn how earned conversations influence AI models and uncover the “why” behind brand mentions.

– Learn how earned conversations influence AI models and uncover the “why” behind brand mentions. Case Study in Action – Explore how combining visibility data with listening insights turns numbers into strategic, actionable outcomes.

Don’t just appear in AI results—shape how AI represents you. Watch this on-demand webinar today and learn how to take control of your brand’s influence in the age of AI discovery.