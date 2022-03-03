While the two disciplines often seem to be in a conceptual wrestling match, modern marketing requires a symbiotic relationship between creativity and technology. As technology drives ahead, creativity can ensure it is properly mapped against human intent, interests, passions, the need for discovery, connectivity and marketplace conversations. This symbiosis will become even more crucial as Web 3.0 and the Metaverse emerge.
Join digital innovator Albert Thompson of Walton Isaacson and Meltwater’s Chris Caro for an informative look at how creativity and technology can work together effectively.
In this on-demand recording, you can expect to learn:
Managing Director, Digital, Walton Isaacson
Albert has always possessed a firm understanding of how technology has continued to transform the discipline of Marketing while disrupting today’s conventional consumer engagement models. Within the digital spectrum, his thought leadership lends strategic insight as to how overall Brand Strategy, Brand Perceptions, Consumer Expectations, and Purchase Behaviors continue to evolve as technology advances. His Digital experience involves brand marketing for Lexus, McDonalds, NYPD, Medline, Spalding, LA Sparks, GSN, HBO, US Coast Guard, Harrah’s Casino, Toyota, Johnson Publishing, Hyatt, United Way, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Strayer, P&G Beauty, Colomer USA, Ford, Burger King, US Marines, HSBC Bank, Colgate and several start-up enterprises. He currently leads Digital Innovation as the Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...