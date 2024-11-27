It can be tough to come up with clever content for your social channels, 24/7, 365 days a year. So we’ve put together a 2024 Social Media Holidays Calendar to help your content planning for the year.

Whether you’re looking for a way to celebrate the discovery of alien life 👽 (Science Fiction Day on January 2) or to highlight a nostalgic bygone piece of technology ☎️ (National Landline Telephone Day on March 10), we’ve got you covered.

The calendar also includes a complete list of monthly celebrations such as Pride and Women's History Month.

These celebrations, especially the niche holidays, provide an entertaining, clever, and easy way to enrich your social media feeds — helping you connect with your online audience on so many more levels.

Enjoy!